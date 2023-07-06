Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis Rapper, Casino Jizzle, confirmed dead at 27

Casino Jizzle, 27, dead after fatal shooting near Elmore Park.
Casino Jizzle, 27, dead after fatal shooting near Elmore Park.(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper and rising star, Casino Jizzle, has been confirmed dead after a fatal shooting on the 4th of July.

According to his manager, Jizzle has in fact passed away. His manager has no further comments at the moment.

Casino Jizzle was an independent artist preparing to release his debut album only a few days shy of his tragic death.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
SCSO investigation
Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash
Video shows Joseph Damiani on his back porch seconds after his dogs raced past him, closely...
WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

Latest News

901 Now: Memphis Music Room offers unique space for local arts community
DA seeking death penalty for Cleotha Henderson in trial for murder of Eliza Fletcher
Tennessee Innocence Project to open Memphis office
Thursday evening weather update
Your First Alert to more rain through the weekend and a look ahead to more heat and humidity next week