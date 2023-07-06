Memphis Rapper, Casino Jizzle, confirmed dead at 27

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper and rising star, Casino Jizzle, has been confirmed dead after a fatal shooting on the 4th of July.

According to his manager, Jizzle has in fact passed away. His manager has no further comments at the moment.

Casino Jizzle was an independent artist preparing to release his debut album only a few days shy of his tragic death.

