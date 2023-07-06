Memphis mayor addresses juvenile crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several teens were arrested in early July for auto theft, and city leaders are talking about solutions.

Keeping the city’s most at-risk youth productive this summer has been a long time for the community.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland addressed issues related to juvenile crime throughout the Bluff City.

Strickland and dozens of children and their families came out to a splash pad to beat the summer heat.

It’s just one of the ways the city is trying to add activities to its roster to not only provide summer fun but a safe environment for kids.

Safety’s been top of mind for many city leaders especially as the city continues to see crimes committed by teens and young adults.

In fact, a 19-year-old and two other teens were taken into custody after police say they were involved in a deadly robbery.

Mayor Strickland says part of the issue remains with Shelby County’s juvenile court system.

“The adults go in for a cup of coffee and they’re right out. The juveniles don’t even see the inside of a juvenile court the jail there because they’re just not taken,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “Because they will not be accepted. We have to change this. We have to have more people locked up for these violent crimes.”

While splash pads and other outdoor activities won’t completely fix the problems, it’s a step to keeping kids productive according to the Mayor.

Other community organizers say it’s all about creating resources for kids, teens, and their families.

Nick Walker, the Director of Memphis Parks and Recreation, says 24 community centers remain open for our youth with several special events and activities coming out of those spaces.

That’s in addition to the four community pools that remain open and the weekend events like movie showings.

Walker encourages families to explore Memphisparks for a list of events, but at this point of the summer, the turnout has been great.

“I know that the desire to do those things is there because we see it. Additionally, we just had, on Monday night we did the Liberty for All on Tiger Lane,” said Walker. “There were somewhere between five to ten thousand people. I know that people are really excited, particularly for evening programming.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.