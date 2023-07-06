Memphis Flyer Writer Chris McCoy talks summer movie season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Chris McCoy joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the summer movie season, the Writers Guild of America strike, and possibility of the Screen Actors Guild joining them on the picket lines.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

