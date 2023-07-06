Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Memphis Flyer Writer Chris McCoy talks summer movie season

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is in newsstands now.

Writer Chris McCoy joined Amanda Hanson at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the summer movie season, the Writers Guild of America strike, and possibility of the Screen Actors Guild joining them on the picket lines.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
SCSO investigation
Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash
Gregory Cole
Man charged with killing his grandmother

Latest News

INTERVIEW: 'If you don't see Black, you don't see me' exhibit in Memphis
Suspects wanted for robbery in Southland mall
Suspects wanted for stealing from store in Southland mall, said police
Memphis Flyer Writer Chris McCoy talks summer movie season
Career Launch Academy helping teens explore the healthcare field
Career Launch Academy helping teens explore the healthcare field