Man in wheelchair steals pickup truck, threatens owner with gun, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A wheelchair-bound man has been charged and arrested after stealing a pickup truck and threatening the owner with a gun.

On February 15, officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance near Park Avenue.

According to police, the owner of a pickup truck opened his door to find a man sitting in his driver’s seat.

Christopher Sweargen, the man sitting in the truck, pointed a gun at the owner and demanded his car keys.

Police say the owner retreated, and Sweargen proceeded to fire gunshots in his direction.

The owner left the area to find a safe place to call the police.

Swergen was later identified as the culprit and taken into police custody.

He is facing a number of charges including burglary of a vehicle.

