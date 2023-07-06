Man accused of stabbing dog and setting it on fire, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Police Department has arrested and charged a man that has been accused of stabbing a dog and setting it on fire.

According to police, a neighbor saw Cordell Mack, 32, beat and stab a pitbull with a weapon.

Police say Mack then proceeded to set the dog on fire.

The neighbor informed the police that Mack also attempted to throw lighter fluid over the fence, dousing the neighbor’s two dogs.

Upon further investigation, officers communicated with a relative close to Mack who informed them that he has a history of mental illness.

Mack is currently charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

If you or someone close to you is suffering from mental illness and is in need of immediate help please contact: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

