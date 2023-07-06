Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Former officer charged with murder of Tyre Nichols reverses request for separate trial

Tadarrius Bean, 24
Tadarrius Bean, 24
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the murder of Tyre Nichols is back-tracking on his motion to be tried separately from the other officers.

On June 21, Tadarrius Bean filed a motion requesting a separate trial.

But eight days later, an attorney for Bean filed a motion to change that.

Bean and former officers Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, and Demetrius Haley are charged with second-degree murder along with several other charges for the alleged Jan. 7 beating that led to Nichols’ passing three days later.

Now, Smith is the only former officer who wants a separate trial.

All five of the former officers are due back in court on Aug. 18.

