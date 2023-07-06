First Alert Forecast: isolated downpours Thursday; unsettled pattern into weekend

THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat yet again with a chance for scattered storms amid summery heat and humidity across the Mid-South. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s – ‘feels like’ temperatures between 100-105°, thanks to ‘high-octane moisture’ lingering around the region. Scattered storms could flare up after sunset for a few hours as a front begins to slip farther south. Lows will fall back into the lower to middle 70s.

FRIDAY: With the front a bit farther south and high pressure attempting to nudge southward, chances for rain will trend lower for areas north of I-40, while others south of I-40 will keep elevated rain chances to round out the work week. In general, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. We’ll trend drier overnight with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The unsettled pattern looks to continue heading into the weekend with daily chances for showers and storms amid variably cloudy skies. Many of the storm clusters will be lightning rich and feature heavy downpours. A few storm clusters could be gusty with small hail mixed in. Coverage of rain will trend higher for most locales late Saturday through Sunday before getting scoured out by early next week with highs in the 80s. Next week, expect more hit and miss rain chances with highs rebounding back toward the lower 90s.

