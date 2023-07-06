Career Launch Academy helping teens explore the healthcare field

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare is partnering with Memphis Medical District Collaborative’s Hire Local program.

The program is called Career Launch Academy and it engages high school juniors and seniors to set them up for success as they explore healthcare as a career.

Dexter McKinney, who works in recruitment services with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about why this partnership is important.

Forty students from Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Charter Schools are signed up to be a part of the program and will be paid $15/hour while training.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.