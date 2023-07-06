Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bottom Line: Summer grilling tips

By Consumer Reports
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/CONSUMER REPORTS) - If your grill has flame-broiled its last burger, don’t sweat it, because Consumer Reports’ tough tests reveal great grills for under $300.

You can easily spend thousands on a new grill, but Consumer Reports says you don’t need to spend a lot of money on a fancy grill.

It’s not going to make your food taste any better.

CR has a specially designed lab just to test grills. The good news is you can get a good grill for under $300. If you want a grill that heats up fast and evenly cooks food, the Even Embers GAS2400AS for $220 is a great option if you tend to cook a lot of the same foods at the same time.

If you want to cook up a variety of foods at the same time, you want a grill that offers a decent temperature range. CR tests for that, too.

Temperature range is important because a grill that can cook at a broad range of temps, can cook way more food, and it can do it easier.

So you can sear a steak on one side of the grill and slow-cook a piece of chicken without burning the skin on the other.

The RevoAce GBC1748WS for $227 from Walmart delivers. It’s also sturdy and well-made.

If you prefer charcoal grilling, the Weber Kettle Grill 22″ 14402001 for $239 consistently earns very good scores for evenness.

Ready to take your grilling beyond the grates? CR also checked out several flat-top grills.

A flat-top grill fills in the gaps left behind by a regular grill. So instead of having grates, it’s got a smooth surface, a lot like a griddle, which makes it ideal for anything you’d order from a diner.

Things like pancakes, bacon, eggs, and grilled cheese are all great on a flat top.

The LoCo 36″ 2023050166 for $800 earned top scores. It has special burners that cycle on and off to maintain the temperature across its very large cooking surface.

You can cook for a crowd on the budget-friendly flat-top from Blackstone 28″ 1517 which starts at about $260.

CR also checked out the Ninja Woodfire Electric and says it’s a great alternative to flame grilling.

It also doubles as an air fryer.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
SCSO investigation
Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash
Gregory Cole
Man charged with killing his grandmother

Latest News

Mississippi counties voice frustrations, concerns over constant outages
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: isolated downpours Thursday; unsettled pattern into weekend
Memphis Mayor addresses juvenile crime
Bottom Line: Summer grilling tips
Bottom Line: Grilling suggestions for summer