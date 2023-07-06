Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
3-year-old struck, killed by car after wandering out of apartment overnight, sheriff says

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday just before...
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded Thursday just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A 3-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle after wandering out of a Florida apartment in the middle of the night, officials said.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Thursday just before 3:30 a.m. for a report of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle.

The child was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa where the child was pronounced dead.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the area is “incredibly populated” with several homes and apartment complexes. But within one hour, deputies located the child’s parents, who were looking for their toddler.

Investigators found that the toddler wandered out of an open door at the Valencia Apartments.

“This is a horrific scene even for our most seasoned deputies,” Chronister said. “As parents, the only place you expect your child should be at 3:30 a.m. is safe and sleeping in their bed. This is a nightmare for everyone involved.”

The sheriff’s office said the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Currently, no one is facing any charges.

Further details were not released.

