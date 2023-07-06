18-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man lost his life after a motorcycle crash on Wednesday night.

Memphis Police Department responded to a hit-and-run just before midnight on Poplar Avenue and Cooper Street.

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was struck by an unknown vehicle, said police.

He was found dead on the scene.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, call 901-528-CASH.

