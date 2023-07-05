Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash

The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
correction: MPD initially listed this case as a shooting investigation, but issued a correction saying the death and injuries were sustained from a crash.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead and another is injured after a crash in the Castalia Heights area in South Memphis that took place Tuesday night.

Memphis police are still on the scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street.

One woman was pronounced dead after she was found ejected outside a crashed vehicle. The second woman was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street(Action News 5)
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street(Action News 5)

