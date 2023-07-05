Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Breezy Valley Drive in Cordova at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Melissa Rolison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder.

Emmanuel Manzano, 36, was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

We are working to gather more information.

