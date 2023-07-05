Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies responded to the shooting on Breezy Valley Drive in Cordova at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Melissa Rolison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder.

Emmanuel Manzano, 36, was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Iliani Pizarro, 21
Woman charged with drag racing, had active warrants
1 killed 3 injured in crash on Walnut Grove
1 killed 3 injured in car crash on Walnut Grove
Where to watch fireworks in the Mid-South
The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.
Sheriff: Fight turns into deadly shooting outside Tunica restaurant

Latest News

Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose sight in 1 eye after fireworks accident
Gregory Cole
Man charged with killing his grandmother
Man charged in deadly robbery using stolen car