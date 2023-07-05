Will schools be able to teach about the ‘Tennessee 3′?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chalkbeat is a non-profit news organization that covers education across the United States, including Tennessee.

Chalkbeat reporter Laura Testino joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to discuss her recent story, “The ‘Tennessee 3′ created a historic teachable moment. Will schools be allowed to teach it?”

Testino talked about the laws on the books that could discourage teachers from discussing this event with students and how some teachers approached this event in the classroom.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

