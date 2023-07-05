Warrant issued for suspect in Northeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a warrant for a suspect involved in a Northeast Memphis shooting that left a man dead on Tuesday.

Michael Clayton, 27, is wanted for first-degree murder charges.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Goldbrier Lane, where one man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say Clayton took off in a black vehicle.

Memphis Police have not identified the man killed.

If you have any information on Clayton’s whereabouts, call 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.