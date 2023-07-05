Advertise with Us
TBI identifies victims in Bolivar death investigations

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has identified the three victims whose July Fourth deaths are being investigated by the state agency in Bolivar, Tennessee.

According to TBI, two men were killed early Tuesday morning in a shooting on Johnson Street.

The victims of the double homicide have been identified as 27-year-old Xavier A. Jones, of Bolivar, and 28-year-old Calviontae K. McNeal, of Bolivar.

No arrests have been made in their shooting deaths.

Those with information on the are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipstoTBI@tn.gov.

Also early Tuesday morning, another man was killed on Oak Street in an unrelated incident that is not being declared a homicide.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Micah L. Blakemore, of Bolivar.

TBI was called in to assist the Bolivar Police Department in both cases.

