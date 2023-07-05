Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: Westwood crash critically injures man; traffic blocked

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-vehicle crash in Westwood has left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Memphis police.

Officers are still on the scene at Florida Street and South Parkway East, which is blocked at this time.

It is unknown when the intersection will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Iliani Pizarro, 21
Woman charged with drag racing, had active warrants
1 killed 3 injured in crash on Walnut Grove
1 killed 3 injured in car crash on Walnut Grove
Where to watch fireworks in the Mid-South
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree

Latest News

Memphis International Airport (MEM) on Friday, June 30, 2023
Thousands expected to fly into Memphis for Fourth of July weekend
Photos from a K8 employee showed the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.
ArDOT: Crews battle vehicle fire
Starting on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, there will be a temporary intersection closure at State...
CANCELED: Temporary intersection closure at State Route 301 in DeSoto County
The crash scene on the I-40 bridge.
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-40 bridge