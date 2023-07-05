MPD: Westwood crash critically injures man; traffic blocked

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A two-vehicle crash in Westwood has left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Memphis police.

Officers are still on the scene at Florida Street and South Parkway East, which is blocked at this time.

It is unknown when the intersection will reopen.

Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.