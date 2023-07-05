MPD: Shooting near Elmore Park leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting near Elmore Park in Northeast Memphis has left one man dead, according to Memphis police.

At 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Goldbrier Lane, where one shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the known suspect took off in a black vehicle.

No additional suspect information was provided.

No arrests have been made.

