MPD: Shooting near Elmore Park leaves man dead

The scene on Goldbrier Lane
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting near Elmore Park in Northeast Memphis has left one man dead, according to Memphis police.

At 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Goldbrier Lane, where one shooting victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the known suspect took off in a black vehicle.

No additional suspect information was provided.

No arrests have been made.

