MPD: 3 teens charged in Downtown vehicle break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teenage boys have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that took place Monday night Downtown.

Memphis police say they officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Fourth Street around 10 p.m. Monday night in regards to several vehicles being broken into by armed suspects.

Upon arrival, officers witnessed three boys flee; one of whom tossed a gun as officers gave chase.

Police caught all three suspects, two of whom were still armed when they were detained.

The third weapon was also recovered, police say.

Officers were able to identify three vehicles that had been broken into, one of which was a Hyundai with the steering column ripped open.

A 17-year-old, 16-year-old, and 15-year-old are all three charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, attempted theft of property $10,000-$60,000, and three counts of auto burglary.

