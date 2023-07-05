MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Macon Road
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim in critical condition.
Around 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting near Macon Road.
Upon the officer’s arrival, they discovered that one victim had been shot.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene and was last seen in a black Infiniti G37.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.