Motorcyclist killed in Germantown crash, police say

(WMC)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in Germantown, police say.

Around 1:30 p.m., Germantown police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on South Germantown Road near Whitecross Avenue.

The motorcyclist did not survive the crash, police say.

No further information on the victim was provided.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

