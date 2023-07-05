Motorcyclist killed in Germantown crash, police say

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in Germantown, police say.

Around 1:30 p.m., Germantown police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on South Germantown Road near Whitecross Avenue.

The motorcyclist did not survive the crash, police say.

No further information on the victim was provided.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.