More isolated storms with heavy rain and lightning by evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through the day with isolated storms possible late in the afternoon past sunset. A few storms could be severe with high wind or hail. Some will see rain and others will stay dry. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storms possible with lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers or storms by late afternoon through sunset. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to around 90. Any storms could be briefly strong with high wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly dry with highs around 90. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy. Scattered shower or storms are possible Saturday afternoon with a bigger coverage of showers or storms on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

