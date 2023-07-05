Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

More isolated storms with heavy rain and lightning by evening

By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through the day with isolated storms possible late in the afternoon past sunset. A few storms could be severe with high wind or hail. Some will see rain and others will stay dry. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storms possible with lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers or storms by late afternoon through sunset. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to around 90. Any storms could be briefly strong with high wind.

FRIDAY: Mostly dry with highs around 90. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy. Scattered shower or storms are possible Saturday afternoon with a bigger coverage of showers or storms on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Iliani Pizarro, 21
Woman charged with drag racing, had active warrants
1 killed 3 injured in crash on Walnut Grove
1 killed 3 injured in car crash on Walnut Grove
Where to watch fireworks in the Mid-South
The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.
Sheriff: Fight turns into deadly shooting outside Tunica restaurant

Latest News

Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: typical July fare continues - steamy heat & scattered downpours
7/5 First Alert Forecast: typical July fare continues mid-late week
WMC First Alert Weather
Sun, clouds and isolated storms in some spots through the weekend