MFD: Unattended candle causes Binghampton apartment fire; firefighter, woman injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter and civilian were both injured in a Binghampton apartment fire Wednesday that was determined to be caused by an unattended candle, according to Memphis Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to Merton Manor Apartments around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

MFD says the fire was under control within 10 minutes.

A firefighter was transported to Saint Francis Hospital due to an elbow injury, while a woman was transported to Regional One Hospital suffering from burns to her face.

Firefighters ruled the fire as accidental.

MFD says 12 apartments total were destroyed in the blaze.

American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

