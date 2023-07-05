Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man throws bleach in woman’s face, charged with assault, police say

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after throwing bleach into a woman’s face during a disagreement.

On June 5, officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a residence near Kansas Street.

When police arrived, the female victim informed the police that she was sitting on a friend’s front porch when Bernard Stewart approached her.

Stewart then started to argue with the woman, demanding that she leave the friend’s home.

When she refused, Stewart threw bleach in her face, covering her face and t-shirt in bleach.

Upon the officer’s arrival, Stewart was taken into police custody.

Stewart is now facing a number of charges including bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Iliani Pizarro, 21
Woman charged with drag racing, had active warrants
1 killed 3 injured in crash on Walnut Grove
1 killed 3 injured in car crash on Walnut Grove
Where to watch fireworks in the Mid-South
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree

Latest News

A crime scene in Memphis
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Macon Road
MPD: Westwood crash critically injures man; traffic blocked
Man throws bleach in woman’s face, charged with assault, police say
TBI rape kit processing time down by 38.6% since 2022, senator says