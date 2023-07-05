Man throws bleach in woman’s face, charged with assault, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after throwing bleach into a woman’s face during a disagreement.

On June 5, officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a residence near Kansas Street.

When police arrived, the female victim informed the police that she was sitting on a friend’s front porch when Bernard Stewart approached her.

Stewart then started to argue with the woman, demanding that she leave the friend’s home.

When she refused, Stewart threw bleach in her face, covering her face and t-shirt in bleach.

Upon the officer’s arrival, Stewart was taken into police custody.

Stewart is now facing a number of charges including bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.