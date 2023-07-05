Man steals 15 pairs of shoes, charged with burglary, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has been arrested and charged after he broke into a home and stole several pairs of shoes.

On April 6, officers responded to a suspected burglary near the Frayser area.

According to police, the owner discovered that their home had been broken into and several pairs of shoes were stolen.

Police say that the shoes were worth approximately $20,000.

Officers were informed that Charles Spurlock was in possession of the stolen shoes.

After getting permission to search Spurlock’s residence, officers found 15 pairs of Nike Jordan shoes that matched the description of the stolen shoes.

Spurlock was taken into police custody and is now facing a number of charges including aggravated burglary and theft of property.

