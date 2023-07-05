Man charged with killing his grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged with killing his grandmother on Monday.

Gregory Cole is charged with first-degree murder.

Officers responded to a wounding call at 9:13 a.m. on Rosewind Circle where a man said he killed his grandmother.

Cole was found sitting in the dining area with a bloody knife, which he told police he used.

His grandmother was lying on her back covered in blood in the kitchen area.

She died from her injuries, which included numerous stab wounds to the neck and cheek area.

Cole admitted to police that he stabbed his grandmother numerous times and that it was his “best option,” according to Memphis Police Department.

