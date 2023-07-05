Man charged in deadly robbery using stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of participating in an armed robbery that left one man dead on July 2.

The robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Camelot Lane at an apartment complex.

According to the affidavit, Markavious Howard, 19, took part in the murder of Gonzalez Davila.

Howard and three others exited a stolen Nissan Maxima and approached three victims while wearing ski masks, said police.

The suspects demanded money, pistol-whipped one victim, and shot another in the leg, said police.

The suspects then took the victims’ wallets.

Davila was shot in the chest, and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries.

Just after midnight on July 4, officers saw the stolen Nissan Maxima in the Perkins Road and Quince Road area.

The driver came to a stop on Springbrook Avenue after trying to speed away from the police.

The Maxima was stolen on June 30 on South Second Street.

Howard is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt felony, especially aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, they of property, evading arrest

