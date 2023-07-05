Man accused of stealing $25k worth of fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man after being accused of stealing $25,000 worth of fireworks on Tuesday.

Robert Doyle, 30, is charged with burglary, evading arrest, and theft of property.

Officers responded to a prowler call at 5:22 a.m. at The M Smoke and Sip shop on Jackson Avenue.

According to the affidavit, a victim told police that he saw several suspects occupying a black Dodge Ram, a white Dodge Charger, and a gray Dodge Charger breaking into the business.

Officers saw the suspects run and drive away in the vehicle but one of the suspects attempting to get inside one of the cars was left behind.

Officers chased the suspect, who was eventually caught and identified as Doyle.

Doyle told police, " I was trying to help them and I can give you their names,” according to MPD.

Police say two front windows of the business were broken out and a metal gates at the entrance and exit were pushed in and damaged. Investigators found bolt cutters and a crowbar close by.

The owner of the business said that several boxes of fireworks valued at $25,000 were stolen from the business.

Doyle is being held on a $60,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on July 6 at 9:00 a.m.

