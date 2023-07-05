Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

High Point Terrace neighborhood holds July 4 parade

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The High Point Terrace neighborhood in east Memphis held a July 4 parade on Tuesday.

The celebration included food trucks and prizes for the best-decorated homes.

People in the area came out for fun and enjoyed the cooler weather Tuesday morning.

Many people said it was also a nice break from the recent power outages that affected much of Shelby County.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Iliani Pizarro, 21
Woman charged with drag racing, had active warrants
1 killed 3 injured in crash on Walnut Grove
1 killed 3 injured in car crash on Walnut Grove
Where to watch fireworks in the Mid-South
The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.
Sheriff: Fight turns into deadly shooting outside Tunica restaurant

Latest News

Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
SCSO investigation
Woman accused of killing man in Cordova, said SCSO
The teen and his friends were playing with fireworks Sunday night in Holcomb, Missouri, when he...
14-year-old may lose sight in 1 eye after fireworks accident
Gregory Cole
Man charged with killing his grandmother