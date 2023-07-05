High Point Terrace neighborhood holds July 4 parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The High Point Terrace neighborhood in east Memphis held a July 4 parade on Tuesday.

The celebration included food trucks and prizes for the best-decorated homes.

People in the area came out for fun and enjoyed the cooler weather Tuesday morning.

Many people said it was also a nice break from the recent power outages that affected much of Shelby County.

