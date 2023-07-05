First Alert Forecast: typical July fare continues - steamy heat & scattered downpours

WEDNESDAY: Heading back to work after the long holiday weekend, watch out for a few areas of fog early – but, expect a mix of clouds and sun with a chance for scattered showers and storms, at times. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s, but will likely operate more like 105, thanks to the humidity level remaining high. A nearby front may yield an overnight complex of showers and storms as lows fall back toward the lower to middle 70s.

THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat yet again with a chance for scattered storms amid summery heat and humidity across the Mid-South. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s – still feeling between 100-105, thanks to ‘high-octane moisture’ lingering around the region. Storms will tend to fade after sunset as a weak front slip southward with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED PERIOD: The unsettled pattern looks to continue through the remainder of the week and heading into the weekend with daily chances for showers and storms amid partly sunny to variably cloudy skies. Many of the storm clusters will be lightning rich and feature heavy downpours. A few storm clusters could be gusty with small hail mixed in. Each day features highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s; lows in the lower to middle 70s.

