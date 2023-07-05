Firefighter injured during East Memphis fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fire in East Memphis on Tuesday.

The fire occurred around 9 p.m. on Lost Oaks Drive.

According to dispatch, a firefighter was taken to the hospital.

There were no other injuries.

It is unclear how the fire started, and it is still under investigation.

