Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Firefighter injured during East Memphis fire

Fire on Lost Oaks Drive
Fire on Lost Oaks Drive(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fire in East Memphis on Tuesday.

The fire occurred around 9 p.m. on Lost Oaks Drive.

According to dispatch, a firefighter was taken to the hospital.

There were no other injuries.

It is unclear how the fire started, and it is still under investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
1 killed 3 injured in crash on Walnut Grove
1 killed 3 injured in car crash on Walnut Grove
Iliani Pizarro, 21
Woman charged with drag racing, had active warrants
Where to watch fireworks in the Mid-South
The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.
Sheriff: Fight turns into deadly shooting outside Tunica restaurant

Latest News

WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: typical July fare continues - steamy heat & scattered downpours
7/5 First Alert Forecast: typical July fare continues mid-late week
The scene at Lamar Avenue and South Trezevant Street
MPD: Woman killed, another injured in South Memphis crash
Germantown residents celebrate annual Wally Simpson Golf Cart Parade