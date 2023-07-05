FedExForum highest rated NBA arena

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedExForum is the highest-rated arena in the National Basketball Association.

The home of the Memphis Grizzlies, is the highest FedExForum, with an average score of 4.57 across 7,248 total reviews, according to sportsbooks.

Madison Square Garden, Crypto Arena, Kaseya Center, and United Center were in the top five.

Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings has the lowest rating of 3.83 from 9,945 total reviews.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.