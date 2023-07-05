Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
FedExForum highest rated NBA arena

FedExForum
FedExForum(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedExForum is the highest-rated arena in the National Basketball Association.

The home of the Memphis Grizzlies, is the highest FedExForum, with an average score of 4.57 across 7,248 total reviews, according to sportsbooks.

Madison Square Garden, Crypto Arena, Kaseya Center, and United Center were in the top five.

Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings has the lowest rating of 3.83 from 9,945 total reviews.

