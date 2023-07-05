Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby deer learned the joy of freedom after being rescued on Independence Day.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, said they received a call from a man who found the fawn in his backyard.

The animal appeared to have fallen in a hole and was stuck under a rock. There’s no word on how long it had been there.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)

Police said the fawn didn’t seem to be hurt, but it wasn’t able to get out on its own.

An officer dug around the fawn, eventually freeing it.

The deer then ran off to reunite with its mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Iliani Pizarro, 21
Woman charged with drag racing, had active warrants
1 killed 3 injured in crash on Walnut Grove
1 killed 3 injured in car crash on Walnut Grove
Where to watch fireworks in the Mid-South
The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.
Sheriff: Fight turns into deadly shooting outside Tunica restaurant

Latest News

LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other
A man was arrested by Tampa police after they said he shot a laser at a police helicopter.
Police: Man arrested for shining laser at helicopter