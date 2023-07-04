TBI issues Silver Alert for 71-year-old man missing out of Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Basim Hameen, of Collierville.

Hameen was last seen in the area of Winchester Road in Collierville around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. He is believed to be a passenger of a silver four-door sedan with unknown tags, driven by an unknown man.

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without help, according to TBI.

Hameen is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds, and having brown eyes and no hair.

He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved purple polo shirt, brown pants, black shoes, and a brown hat (exact outfit pictured below).

Those with information on Hameen’s whereabouts are asked to contact Collierville Police Department at 901-853-3207 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

(Top) TBI says Hameen was last seen wearing a short-sleeved purple polo shirt, brown pants, black shoes, and a brown hat. (Bottom) TBI believes Hameen is a passenger of a silver four-door sedan with unknown tags and driven by an unknown man. (TBI)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.