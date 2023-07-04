Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
TBI investigates after 2 killed in Bolivar shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in the early morning hours of July 4 has left two men dead in Bolivar, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has been called to investigate.

“Our community has been struck once again by an act of senseless violence,” said Bolivar Mayor Julian A. McTizic in a Facebook post Tuesday. “Early this morning, the lives of young men were taken way too soon while leaving countless others in mourning. We will work diligently in our pursuit of justice for the families of these young men.”

According to TBI, the shooting took place in the 500 block of Johnson Street in Bolivar early Tuesday morning.

Two men were killed in the gunfire. The circumstances leading to the shooting are unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made.

This is an active investigation.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or email TipstoTBI@tn.gov.

