Sun, clouds and isolated storms in some spots through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or storms are possible at times through sunset. Any storms have the potential to be strong with high wind and heavy rain and could impact your activities and plans. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph outside of storms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a small chance of an early downpour. Lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible in the afternoon. Some will see rain and others will stay dry all day. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

LATE WEEK: Rain and storm chances will linger into Thursday with another front moving in. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to around 90. Any storms could be briefly strong with high wind. Friday looks mostly dry with highs around 90. Lows each night will be in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Mostly cloudy. Isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon with a bigger coverage of showers or storms on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

