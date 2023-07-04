Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Sheriff: Fight turns into deadly shooting outside Tunica restaurant

The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.
The scene outside Mexico Grill in Tunica, Mississippi.(Anonymous)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A fight outside a Mexican restaurant in Tunica, Mississippi, led to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

At 4:43 p.m., deputies received a 911 call about a fight that led to a man being shot outside the Mexico Grill located at 3669 U.S. Highway 61 North.

Upon arrival, a shooting victim was located and treated on the scene but later succumbed to his injuries, TCSO says.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Jimmy “He-Man” Dotson, of Tunica.

Another shooting victim left the scene in a private vehicle but was later stopped north of Tunica and transported to Regional One Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say 43-year-old Cortez Wilkins, of Tunica, has been identified as a person of interest in this homicide investigation.

Wilkins is currently in TCSO custody for questioning related to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with more information are asked to contact TCSO at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

Any information that leads to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West
2 children among 3 wounded in shooting
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
Storm damages in many areas across the Mid-South.
Many Shelby County communities still without power following brief Sunday storm
A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with domestic assault
Man strikes girlfriend with slab of wood, charged with domestic assault, police say

Latest News

Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry!’ video launches GoFundMe to help fund wheelchair-accessible van
MLGW crews working around clock to restore power
Annual Bartlett Fourth of July celebration continues amid storm cleanup
Hollmer Zelaya, 24
Affidavit: Man finds gun between couch cushions, ‘accidentally’ shoots friend in face