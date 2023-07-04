Sheriff: Fight turns into deadly shooting outside Tunica restaurant

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - A fight outside a Mexican restaurant in Tunica, Mississippi, led to a fatal shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

At 4:43 p.m., deputies received a 911 call about a fight that led to a man being shot outside the Mexico Grill located at 3669 U.S. Highway 61 North.

Upon arrival, a shooting victim was located and treated on the scene but later succumbed to his injuries, TCSO says.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Jimmy “He-Man” Dotson, of Tunica.

Another shooting victim left the scene in a private vehicle but was later stopped north of Tunica and transported to Regional One Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say 43-year-old Cortez Wilkins, of Tunica, has been identified as a person of interest in this homicide investigation.

Wilkins is currently in TCSO custody for questioning related to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Those with more information are asked to contact TCSO at 662-363-1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

Any information that leads to an arrest can pay up to $1,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.