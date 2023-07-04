Researchers are using AI to experiment with reading people’s minds

(CNN) – ChatGPT technology is good for more than just writing essays as artificial intelligence researchers in Texas experiment with using it to read minds.

Neuroscientists at the University of Texas in Austin said they’ve made a major breakthrough. They’ve figured out how to translate brain activity using A.I.

Earlier this month, the researchers published a paper explaining how they have research volunteers listen to audio clips while having their brains scanned by an FMRI machine. Over time A.I. algorithms, the very same tech that’s behind ChatGPT, were able to figure out what the volunteers were listening to just by watching the brain.

Professor Alexander Huth tested it out by having the machine scan the brain of CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan while listening to parts of The Wizard of Oz audiobook.

After O’Sullivan was scanned, Huth himself was put under the scanner.

The machine captured images of the changes in their brains’ blood flow as they listened to the words from the audiobook and showed how they interpreted the words.

The results of the test were in the next morning.

Jerry Tang, a doctoral student at the university, said the GPT model is made up of millions of pages of text from the internet that the A.I. trains on and learns how sentences are constructed and how people talk and think. This method is how the GPT language model helps decode the brain.

It also doesn’t just work listening to audio. Huth showed that the technology could decode what his eyes were seeing while he watched a movie with no sound and had his brain scanned.

While this new technology is impressive, it can lead to fears about the implications it could have on people’s privacy.

“We think it’s really important to continually evaluate the implications of brain decoding and also to start thinking about enacting policies that protect mental privacy and regulate what brain data can be used for,” Tang said.

While the research at the University of Texas is far from being applied to everyday use, it does provide a glimpse into how companies may be able to develop more robust virtual assistance to help patients as well as consumers in the not too distant future.

