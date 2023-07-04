MLGW president says infrastructure upgrade is coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The head of Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) says the utility’s infrastructure is reliable for the utility’s 440,000 business and residential customers when winds are less than 40 miles per hour.

Two storms on Sunday packed winds faster than 60 miles per hour. The lights went out, and for some, it was a double whammy after experiencing last week’s outages.

During a Monday press briefing, MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen promised a better, stronger electrical grid for Memphis and its suburbs is coming.

“I do not want people to give up hope that we are going to make our system much more reliable and resilient in the future,” said McGowen.

The utility repaired service to more than 122,000 homes and businesses impacted by the June 25 storm. And with only 500 customers to go, Mother Nature delivered another devastating punch.

McGowen said two more severe thunderstorms Sunday, July 2, knocked out power to 51,000 customers.

Homeowner Kevin Snider patiently waited for restoration near Millington.

“They’re working 16-hour days, they’re doing all they can do,” said Snider.

Manzoor Ali’s Country Corner Store in Shelby Forest was without power for a week. He told Action News 5 he lost $20,000 in spoiled food.

“We lost a lot of business,” said Ali. “We couldn’t be here for the community when they needed us most.”

McGowen said the utility is investing $1.2 billion in modernization. $220 million will pay for a five-year tree-trimming plan. $300 million will be used to replace old infrastructure.

“Poles that are old and weak, wires that are old and haven’t been replaced, transformers that are out of date and new construction standards,” said McGowen, “most of the $1.2 billion goes toward improving the electrical system.”

Another $200 million will be used to install a smart grid which will automate the distribution system, which McGowen said will allow for faster restoration efforts.

In Germantown, Sunday’s wicked weather left behind more damage and growing frustration.

”No electricity. No internet. Having to spend thousands of dollars to have a tree cut down,” said homeowner James Gruggett, “but at the end of the day, we’re doing better than some of our neighbors.”

McGowen urged all MLGW customers to try and maintain that kind of positivity and to have patience.

“As soon as we are out of storm restoration mode,” he said, “which we have basically been in for the last six months, we will begin in earnest making those improvements and you will see some dramatic improvements in reliability.”

No Fourth of July holiday off for the utility crews.

McGowen said most of the linesmen haven’t had a weekend off in the last month because of the non-stop storms and damage.

MLGW did not provide a full restoration ETA, only saying that crews will work until power is restored to all customers.

