Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Marion Band to perform in Washington D.C. for National Independence Day Parade

Marion High School Band
Marion High School Band(Marion High School)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - The Marion High School Patriot Pride Marching Band will perform in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

All 158 students, parents, and directors headed to Washington D.C. on July 2. This is the first time Marion Band has performed in this parade.

The band members worked to raise funds and prepare for this “special event.”

While in Washington, the band members will tour numerous historic sites, including the Smithsonian Museums and the National Archives.

The Patriot Pride Band was also chosen to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on July 3 at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Our students are in for an experience of a lifetime in Washington,” said Marion Director of Bands Monty Hill. “The success of our program over the past couple of years has given our band program state and regional notoriety. The National Independence Day Parade will give our students even more exposure and let others from around the country know what we have to offer in Marion, Arkansas.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Storm damages in many areas across the Mid-South.
Millington still without power following brief Sunday storm
Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West
2 children among 3 wounded in shooting
A Wisconsin roller coaster malfunction left passengers upside down for hours. (WJFW via CNN...
Roller coaster riders trapped upside down for hours
Rekessia Young
Woman arrested for driving under the influence with child in car

Latest News

Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry!’ video launches GoFundMe to help fund wheelchair-accessible van
Annual Bartlett Fourth of July celebration continues amid storm cleanup
Terry Davis
Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry!’ video launches GoFundMe to help fund wheelchair-accessible van
National organization to host ‘Moms Night Out’ in Memphis for mothers of children with...
National organization to host ‘Moms Night Out’ in Memphis for mothers of children with disabilities