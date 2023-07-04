Marion Band to perform in Washington D.C. for National Independence Day Parade

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - The Marion High School Patriot Pride Marching Band will perform in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

All 158 students, parents, and directors headed to Washington D.C. on July 2. This is the first time Marion Band has performed in this parade.

The band members worked to raise funds and prepare for this “special event.”

While in Washington, the band members will tour numerous historic sites, including the Smithsonian Museums and the National Archives.

The Patriot Pride Band was also chosen to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on July 3 at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Our students are in for an experience of a lifetime in Washington,” said Marion Director of Bands Monty Hill. “The success of our program over the past couple of years has given our band program state and regional notoriety. The National Independence Day Parade will give our students even more exposure and let others from around the country know what we have to offer in Marion, Arkansas.

