Man on parole accused of killing one man, injuring another after asking for marijuana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man connected to a shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Shane Riddle, 41, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to court documents, the victim said he was sitting in a car with the other victim when Riddle, whom he’s never seen before, approached the car and asked if they had any marijuana.

Both victims said no. Then Riddle allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot both victims as one attempted to run away.

When officers arrived they found one man shot to death in the passenger side of the car. The other victim, who survived, was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

After shots were fired, Riddle was seen on video taking something out of the car, said police.

On July 2, officers received a Facebook name of a possible suspect from Crime Stoppers.

The victim identified Riddle as the suspect from a six-person lineup.

According to police, the alibis the suspect provided for the day of the shooting were inconsistent with other witness and victim statements.

Riddle was convicted in 2012 for a 2010 especially aggravated kidnapping. According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, he was released early and on parole during the shooting.

