HSUD customers face new power crisis as leaders continue to remain silent on issues

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Benton and Marshall County residents want answers from the Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD) after they say a decades-old power grid is continuing to fail.

After months of issues, residents tell us they want this problem to be fixed now.

“This is really our livelihood when it comes to those times when the power is out,” said Benton County resident Brad Chandler as he pulled his generator out from his shed.

When it rains, when it storms, and even on a sunny day, residents like Chandler are always worried about when their lights will go out again.

“It’s a crisis and I don’t think that [leaders] know that, and I don’t think they hear the stories. I wouldn’t say that they don’t care because I don’t know if they care or not. It seems like to the people that they don’t, because nobody comes out,” said Chandler. “We are at our breaking point, and something has to be done.”

In the neighboring county, residents say the outages are costly.

“I’ve had to replace routers; I’ve had to replace things in the house because of power surges. We’ve lost three freezers full of food with this sort of stuff,” said David Hindshaw, a Marshall County resident.

He says residents are left with the burden of replacing lost goods.

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson is the interim general manager for HSUD.

Action News 5 tried speaking with Gipson but couldn’t get in contact with her.

Marshall County residents tell us the lack of communication is part of the problem.

“Everybody out in the county, it kind of seems like we don’t have a voice in the matter, because we don’t vote for the mayor, and the mayor runs the utility department, or at least that’s what she’s doing right now. It’s kind of like we don’t have a word in anything or a way to get information of what’s happening, literally and figuratively we are just sitting in the dark,” said Hindshaw.

On the unofficial HSUD outage reporting Facebook page, run by a private citizen, outages on June 25 reached almost half of the total service area. That’s over 3,200 customers without power, most of which live in the county and not the City of Holly Springs.

“This issue has gotten so terrible and so complex it is truly taxing on them. They are facing monetary losses and replacing groceries repeatedly, they are replacing appliances repeatedly,” said Mississippi State Senator Neil Whaley (R-10).

Whaley says he is doing everything in his power to make change happen.

“We hear you and we are calling on the mayor and the board of aldermen to step in and fix this problem immediately,” said Whaley.

We reached out to the mayor’s office, public service commissioner Brandon Presley, and HSUD for comment on what the plans are to fix the aging infrastructure.

We have not heard from any of them.

