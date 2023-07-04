Advertise with Us
Helena-West Helena mayor provides update on water system failure

National Guard assisting with a water giveaway in Helena-West Helena on June 26, 2023.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - The Helena-West Helena Water Department is still working to resolve water pressure after a technical failure stopped water pumps over a week ago.

According to Mayor Christopher Franklin, the city’s water tank level is lower Monday than it was Sunday.

“We are working diligently to resolve the level drops. Several things have happened. At this point, I have been told ‘don’t panic,’” Franklin announced Monday afternoon via Facebook.

Residents are advised to remain in “water conservation mode” as leaders work to resolve the issue.

“We should use water only when we must and save the rest for others to meet their needs,” continued the mayor. “Please do not panic and rush to get water, or you will help cause the problem we are trying to avoid.”

Those with questions and concerns are encouraged to contact:

  • Mayor Christopher Franklin
    • 870-228-2191
  • Water Department General Manager Calvin Murdock
    • 870-261-2849
  • City Chief of Staff/Public Information Officer James F. Valley
    • 870-816-7174

Residents are also advised to ignore updates about the water system failure that do not come from these three city officials.

