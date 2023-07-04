Helena-West Helena city officials seek permanent solution to water struggles

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - People in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas, are finally getting some relief with their water.

“Don’t panic and be patient” is what city officials are asking from residents. They say although it’s frustrating, they are working to get water back to normal.

Mayor Christopher Franklin posted a video to his social media on Monday of crewmen hard at work fixing pipes.

We spoke with Chief of Staff James Valley, who said the city is working to make sure residents have at least some water this week.

“It’s been a long six months for this administration, but the last few months have really been topsy turvy,” said Valley.

Right now, Valley said they have found 175 leaks in the water system. The mayor and his administration are hoping to have all leaks fixed by the end of the week. Valley confirmed they have fixed 22 of those leaks.

Helena-West Helena’s water infrastructure has been decaying and declining for decades. City officials say things have gotten worse over the past six years. Valley says they have made progress, but more has to be done.

“We believe we are on track now to get our [water tower] filled. We are almost half-filled today, but it’s been an up and down thing of managing and massaging the system, because it seems as the more pressure it gets, the more likely it is to break another line,” said Valley

Valley said when they fix one issue, another issue arises.

“We are trying to prioritize the bigger leaks that are causing greater water loss and get those repaired to get the pressure up,” said Valley.

Valley said the state was quick to help, giving the city a $100,000 loan to help fix the leaks.

But the city is also asking the federal government to step up to help with its aging water infrastructure. It could cost up to $10 million to fix.

Community members are also pitching in to help. Councilwoman Latoya Harris, who owns a local restaurant, said while she can’t do the physical work, the least she can do is feed people.

“We actually feed them for about three days. And I just felt good, I felt like I did something. I can’t get down in the ditch and dig with those guys, which I would gladly have done as well. My husband is the same way, we just love helping,” said Harris.

Valley said they have a long process ahead of them but are in it for the long haul.

