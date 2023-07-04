Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Germantown residents celebrate annual Wally Simpson Golf Cart Parade

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Fourth of July celebrations are ramping up Tuesday afternoon, and a very unique parade made its way back through The Village at Germantown.

Residents are calling it a big family tradition.

“This has been going on now for, I guess the last five or six years,” said Jerry Klein, a resident at the Village.

This is the sixth year for the annual Wally Simpson Golf Cart Parade, and each year, it has grown bigger and bigger.

When we asked how all of this got started, Klein said, “A lot of people have a golf cart, and so somewhere down the line, the idea of this parade came about.”

Tuesday morning, Several golf carts were decorated to the nine’s.

Other residents pulled up chairs to take in the fun and festive event, waving flags and cheering as the carts marched on by.

“I think this year, early on, seeing all those people that were here, I think this year was probably the biggest we’ve ever had,” Klein said.

And a big celebration it was.

Right after the parade, the residents enjoyed patriotic music by Arkansas’ own Jubilation Jazz while enjoying an afternoon indoor picnic, all with their families by their sides.

“It’s a very good holiday,” Klein said. “It’s a holiday that we’re all very much involved in, and everybody enjoys themselves, and it’s, you know, it’s the birthday of the country.”

