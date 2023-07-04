First Alert Forecast: nature’s fireworks possible on Independence Day

INDEPENDENCE DAY: A typical summer pattern will yield seasonally toasty temperatures and a chance to see ‘nature’s fireworks’ scattered about, at times, through the day. Expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Storms that are able to flare up could feature gusty wind and frequent lightning – they’ll tend to fade after sunset with lows in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: It’s a lather, rinse and repeat cycle all over again across the Mid-South. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with a chance for scattered showers and storms, at times, through mid-week – highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A nearby front may yield an overnight complex of showers and storms as lows fall back toward the lower to middle 70s.

EXTENDED PERIODS: The unsettled pattern looks to continue through the remainder of the week and heading into the weekend with daily chances for showers and storms amid partly sunny to variably cloudy skies. Many of the storm clusters will be lightning rich and feature heavy downpours. A few storm clusters could be gusty with small hail mixed in. Each day features highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s; lows in the lower to middle 70s.

