Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Affidavit: Man finds gun between couch cushions, ‘accidentally’ shoots friend in face

Hollmer Zelaya, 24
Hollmer Zelaya, 24(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old has been arrested and charged after he allegedly found a gun in a couch and “accidentally” shot his friend in the face with it Sunday afternoon.

According to the arrest affidavit, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Memphis police responded to a shooting at Cedar Mill Apartments, where officers found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his face.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The accused shooter, 24-year-old Hollmer Zelaya, told officers that he accidentally shot his friend with a pistol that he found between the cushions of a couch in the living room.

A witness told police that Zelaya removed the gun from the couch and began waving it around in several directions.

He said the pistol discharged, striking the victim in the face.

When asked what happened to the gun, Zelaya told police that he hid it in a drainage ditch close to the apartment complex. Officers were able to locate the pistol using his directions.

Zelaya is charged with tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon — both felony charges.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting leads to police chase, 4 men detained on I-40 West
2 children among 3 wounded in shooting
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner set to move in, photographed in brand new home
Storm damages in many areas across the Mid-South.
Many Shelby County communities still without power following brief Sunday storm
A Memphis man has been arrested and charged with domestic assault
Man strikes girlfriend with slab of wood, charged with domestic assault, police say

Latest News

Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry!’ video launches GoFundMe to help fund wheelchair-accessible van
MLGW crews working around clock to restore power
Annual Bartlett Fourth of July celebration continues amid storm cleanup
National Guard assisting with a water giveaway in Helena-West Helena on June 26, 2023.
Helena-West Helena mayor provides update on water system failure