901 Now: Memphians weigh in on Bluff City cookouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Independence Day, families across the 901 fired up the grills for a Fourth of July cookout.

What do they say they’re looking forward to this year?

“Family, fun, just an all-around good time,” Memphis resident Randy Liggins said.

“We love BBQ, but we get it out,” Todd and Michelle Jones said.

“BBQing, coming together, seeing people you haven’t seen in a long time,” Nikita Anderson said.

“A whole lotta meat. Uncle on the grill with the sandals,” Eric and Maya said.

Although Memphis is known for its barbeque, everyone has their own BBQ preference.

“Wet saucy kind, we like the wet kind,” the Jones’ said.

“For one, the wet BBQ gives me indigestion,” Liggins said.

“Too much sauce. Don’t nobody want a dry rub, definitely saucy,” Eric and Maya said.

However, cookouts in Memphis offer much more than just BBQ...

“Chicken, leg quarters, the burnt burgers, the burnt hotdogs. It’s gotta be burnt a little bit,” Eric and Maya added.

What about location? From the flames of the grill to the sun, the cookout has to stay....

“Outside, I don’t care how hot it gets. My uncle is the only one on the grill... he’s the only one getting hot,” Eric added. “Everybody else cool.”

But how many mouths to feed are too many?

“We’ve had 35 at our house before, that was too many,” the Jones’ said, adding that they probably wouldn’t do it again.

“Noo, we’ll probably do 15,” Michelle said.

Needless to say, no matter the cookout size, or the BBQ style, it might just be the people that make a Memphis cookout special.

“It’s family-oriented,” Liggins said. " it’s just all about having a good time.”

“Everybody knows Memphis got the best BBQ and the best people in the world,” Eric and Maya said.

