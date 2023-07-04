1 killed 3 injured in car crash on Walnut Grove

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead and three injured Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. near Walnut Grove and Farm Road.

Police say one man was taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition and another man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A woman was also taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say, the fourth victim did not survive her injuries and was pronounced dead at Regional One Hospital.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the crash.

