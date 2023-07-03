Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman arrested for driving under the influence with child in car

Rekessia Young
Rekessia Young(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a woman for driving under the influence while her child was inside the car on Sunday.

Rekessia Young, 31, is charged with DUI and child endangerment, reckless endangerment, and public intoxication.

Officers responded to the DUI call at E. Raines Road and McCorkle Road, where a witness said she saw a blue Dodge Avenger.

Police later found the vehicle on Brownlee Road.

Officers identified Young as the driver and smelled alcohol coming from her.

According to police, Young’s 10-year-old daughter was occupying the vehicle. The airbags were deployed and there was also an unopened bottle on the passenger seat.

Memphis Fire Department treated the 10-year-old’s injuries.

Young is being held on a $2,500 bond and she is expected to appear in court on July 5 at 9:00 a.m.

